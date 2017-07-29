Paige’s Best Bests for Saturday, July 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We have a beautiful weekend in store for us and we have the best ideas to get you outside.

We’ll start at Nissan Stadium for the International Champions Cup where Manchester City is taking on Tottenham Hotspur.

Each team has their own pre-game party.

Manchester City’s official tailgate is at The George Jones on Second Avenue and Tottenham’s is inside Nissan Stadium.

The match starts at 5 p.m. and tickets start at $25 and go up from there. The city had record attendance for the Gold Cup at Nissan Stadium, so let’s beat that today!

It’s also National Dance Day and to celebrate the Nashville Ballet is offering free classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can choose between ballet, contemporary, hip hop classes and a few others.

The Nashville Ballet is near Sylvan Park on Redmon Street.

And one of Nashville’s best beer festivals is back this year! The Music City Brewers Fest is put on by Mafiaoza’s.

The afternoon session is $39 and it’s from noon to 4 p.m. The evening session is $59 and it’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With a ticket you get to sample from about 60 different breweries and a portion of the proceeds goes back to Second Harvest.

The festival is at Walk of Fame Park Downtown.