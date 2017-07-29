School Safety Special targets vital info for families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The new school year begins in just a few days. News 2 is taking a close look at how Middle Tennessee schools are working to keep your children safe.
We’re looking into school bus regulations, fire safety planning, active shooter drills and more, Saturday at 6 p.m on News 2.
School resource officers talk about the challenges they face and experts share what steps parents can take to keep children safer.
In case you missed our special reports on Thursday, here are links to stories from School Safety Day:
- How do inspectors prepare to protect kids during a fire at school?
- New laws help keep Tenn. students safe on school buses
- Drills help districts prepare for worst case scenarios involving school buses
- Social, emotional safety critical to students’ success
- Wilson County Schools safety plan unlike any other in Tennessee
- Rutherford County Schools credit SROs for decrease in guns on campus
- FBI: Majority of students say parents don’t know what they do on smartphones
- How are schools across Middle Tennessee combating cyber-bullying?
- Law enforcement meet with Tenn. schools to discuss active shooter situations
- Williamson County Schools mandate distracted driving class for students