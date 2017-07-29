Murfreesboro gang activity on the rise, targeting younger kids

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, but with growth come other unwanted issues.

“Growth is good most of the time, but also you have your problems that come with it,” said longtime Murfreesboro resident Goldy Wade.One of those problems is an increase in crime, something Wade said wasn’t always the case.

“I can remember growing up in this community and that is the last thing we thought about,” said Wade.

But now crime is the center of many discussions and on Saturday community leaders and residents gathered to talk about the biggest issues. One of the questions: “Are there gangs in Murfreesboro?”

The answer is yes.

“Yes there is a gang presence here,” said Deputy Roscoe Sanders with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s juveniles with parent gangs coming out of Nashville. It is an ever growing problem and it is increasing year to year to year.”

“When you have gangs trying to make a profit they go into all kinds of criminal activity, whether it is prostitution, drugs, gun running it is all of the above,” said Lt. Reco Hathaway with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

These gangs are different from what officers are used to seeing so they are harder to spot and have gone unnoticed for some time.

“It is not like the old days where they wore flags and looked a certain way or wore all one color,” said Sanders.

In fact some gangs even target elementary and middle school age kids. Sanders says many gangs consider younger kids easier to recruit and with less to lose.

“They try to get juveniles into the gang family because they know it is hard to prosecute these juveniles,” said Sanders.

So what can be done to stop the violence, the drugs and the growth of these gangs in Murfreesboro?

“I think there has to be positive role models,” said Sanders. “I think we need programs that target elementary to middle school kids because that is the segment the gangs are targeting.”

Community leaders say discussions and forums must continue, but there must also be action taken to stop this ever growing problem.

“What you saw here tonight was a step in the right direction, to share information, to get the community involvement, of course, and try to make changes in policies and laws,” said Sanders.