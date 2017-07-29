Mild weather brings mid-summer break from heat, but not for long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather has taken a decided turn to the cooler and less humid side this weekend thanks to the passage of a cold front on Friday.

That front was fairly strong for this time of the year, and as it plowed into the very warm and humid air we’ve been dealing with for the last couple of weeks it caused some big thunderstorms with torrential downpours. Flash flooding was reported in several area counties.

That front is well to the south and east of Tennessee now, replaced by a cool, (for this time of year), northeast breeze as high pressure moves in from the upper Midwest.

Expect a clear night ahead with temperatures dropping into the low 60s here in Nashville but the upper 50s on the Cumberland Plateau, an early taste of autumn for some!

The weekend will end with more spectacular weather tomorrow with sunshine, low humidity and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

This is a nice change from what has been a rather hot July, especially the last two weeks. We’ve had 22 days of high temperatures of 90 degrees or above this month, which is similar to last year when we had 24.

So far, this month is 2.3 degrees above average. That continues a string of 18 straight months with above average temperatures.

Look for highs to slowly creep back up to near 90 this week with an increase in humidity and a chance of showers and thundershowers by Thursday and Friday, more typical weather for this time of year.