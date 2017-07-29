Metro police honored for excellence in standards and policies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Noting that the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is in compliance with 100% of model law enforcement standards and policies, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) today granted the department Advanced Reaccreditation with Excellence for a period of three years.

The action came after Chief Anderson appeared before a panel of commissioners Saturday at CALEA’s summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island.

The MNPD has a “glowing report,” says CALEA Commissioner and Rhode Island State Senator Cynthia Armour Coyne.

Coyne added that the department should be commended for its community outreach show in its March 2017 inspection.

Metro has been continuously accredited since 1994, nearly a quarter century and Chief Steve Anderson says maintaining that status is a top priority.