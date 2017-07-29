Man accused of using stolen credit sought by Mt. Juliet police

Mt. Juliet, Tenn (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police detectives are hoping someone will recognize a suspect they say fraudulently used stolen credit card information.

On May 24, 2017 the victim noticed fraudulent activity on his credit card statement, and it was apparent that the card information was fraudulently used at the Publix on Lebanon Road.

According to police the man seen in these photos purchased $2,000 worth of items at the store the previous day.

Detectives tracked when the credit card was used and were able to obtain surveillance video of a male suspect using the card.

If can help police solve this crime, call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .