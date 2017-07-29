International Champions Cup soccer match draws record crowd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville scored big with soccer fans Saturday. A crowd of 56,232 people watched the International Champions Cup match at Nissan Stadium.

Two English Premiere League powerhouses, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, played for the first time in Music City.

Manchester City won 3 – 0. But the score is secondary to the size of the crowd, a record for soccer in Tennessee.

Earlier this month, Nashville hosted the Gold Cup Opener. 47,000 people watched team USA take on Panama at Nissan Stadium. The match ended in a tie.

The winner may well be Nashville.

The city is trying to get a major league soccer expansion team, and supporters hope these attendance numbers will boost their bid for a team.

“For the second time in a month, Nashville has broken the record for the largest soccer crowd in state history,” said Will Alexander, a founder of MLS2Nashville. “This speaks volumes about our strength as a top soccer destination and is proof positive once again that Music City is Soccer City.”

Nashville is one of 12 cities bidding on four MLS expansion teams. The success of both the Titans and the Predators has put Music City on the map.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber visited Nashville July 7 to talk about the possibility of a franchise in Nashville. He said one of the barometers for MLS expansion is the popularity of international games.

“There are a handful of cities which are kind of punching above our expectations and we test them with international matches,” said Garber. “It should be no secret to anybody. If you don’t have success with friendlies or international competition, you’re not gonna’ have success in MLS. So that’s a checked box that we’ve actually checked a while ago.”