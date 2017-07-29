How often does a break in the heat & humidity occur in July and August?

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – We have had some stifling heat and humidity this July. So far only six days below 90° for a high, and those were all “rain related”, with twenty two days above. Now, we are going to enjoy a pleasant weekend with the high in Nashville near 84° today, five degrees below normal in the sunshine. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s, even 50s possible on the Plateau. This is our first really decent break from the heat and humidity since the beginning of July. There were a few others that were very subtle.

If today’s high of only 84° verifies, we can say we had seven days below 90°. We may be able to add two more, tomorrow and Monday, making a total of nine.

If you look at last years stats, July, 2016 had seven days below 90°, and only two days (July 1 & 2) with lows in the 60s. It was not until August 21-23 that a decent break in the 90s came (that was not rain related). Lows those three days dropped into the 60s.

That is only one year’s comparison, but from my 35 years in Nashville, I expect no more than one to two “breaks” from the summer regime during July and most of August. Enjoy this while we can!