FedEx truck crash in Cheatham County sends 2 to hospital

Joelton, Tenn. (WKRN) – A FedEx truck was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck ran a red light and collided with a pickup and an SUV. The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at Highway 41A and Jackson Felts Road in the Cheatham County portion of Joelton.

Two people with minor injuries were taken to NorthCrest Medical Center.

The FedEx driver was not hurt, but a state trooper at the scene told News 2 he’s expected to be cited for running the red light.

The crash took out a traffic light pole. A repair crew told News 2 they will install a temporary traffic light on Sunday.