Clarksville man discovers gunshot wound

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was walking to a convenience store Saturday afternoon when he was shot in the leg.

The 34-year old man told police he heard gunshots around 2 p.m. while walking on Parham Drive. It was only after he got home that he discovered blood on his upper leg.

A roommate drove the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for a small bullet wound. His condition is not considered serious.

The man told police he had no idea who fired at him or if he was the intended target.

Clarksville Police are investigating.