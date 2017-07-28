Woman seriously injured in North Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured when she was stabbed inside a North Nashville home early Friday morning.

It happened in 1700 block of McKinney Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was stabbed multiple times by another woman inside the home.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious, but not-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the home on foot.

Officers are canvasing the neighborhood, searching for the woman. No suspect description was immediately released.