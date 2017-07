NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grand jury has indicted a Nashville woman after a police officer died while trying to help her.

In February, Officer Eric Mumaw was responding to a call at a boat ramp on the Cumberland River in Madison.

Juli Glisson is accused of putting her car into gear while Mumaw was talking to her.

The officer went into the river to rescue her and died.

A grand jury has charged Glisson with aggravated vehicular homicide.

