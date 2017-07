SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wakefest Tennessee will be held at Center Hill Lake this weekend.

The two-day event started in 2005 on Old Hickory Lake before relocating to Pates Ford Marina at Center Hill Lake five years ago.

According to the event’s website, Wakefest Tennessee is a “community outreach event designed to promote the sport of wakeboarding.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and cash prizes up to $7,500 are up for grabs.

