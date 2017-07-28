Titans fans will see changes at training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fans who go to the Titans training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park will see some big changes this year.

There will be seven sets of temporary bleachers surrounding the fields for better sightlines. Some will have awnings to provide shade.

Two misting areas will help fans cool down on hot days.

Fans can bring empty water bottles and can fill them for free at cold, filtered water stations. Other non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

Autograph sessions will take place in the south end zone.

Security has been increased as fans will have to pass through a metal detector.

Backpacks, large duffel bags, and suitcases are not allowed. Smaller bags, such as purses, fanny packs and diaper bags will be searched.

Training camp opens Saturday, July 29 at 2:40 p.m. and runs through Aug. 17th.

