Titans agree to contract extension with defensive lineman Jurrell Casey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey will play for the Titans for many years to come. The team announced a contract extension Friday, but did not give details.

Casey is a two-time Pro Bowler, who was voted the 2016 Tennessee Titans Walter Payton Man of the Year, for excellence on and off the field.

Casey was a third-round draft pick by the team in 2011. In the 2016 season he had 51 tackles and five sacks.

In a few short years he’s become a regular at community events, and serves as the spokesman for United Way of Metropolitan Nashville.

The team reported to training camp Friday, and will start practice on Saturday.

The Titans also announced new security and other changes for fans at training camp.