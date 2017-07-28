THP finds 28 pounds of marijuana during Putnam County traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper discovered 28 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Putnam County.

According to a news release, the trooper initially stopped the 25-year-old driver for following another vehicle too closely on July 12.

Authorities said while talking to Jonathan Kossa, he appeared “extremely nervous.” When asked about a large cardboard box in the backseat, Kossa said he didn’t know what was in it and that he was transporting it for his roommate.

Kossa reportedly denied the trooper’s request to search the vehicle. The trooper then requested K-9 assistance and the dog made a positive alert on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 18 vacuum sealed packages, or about 28 pounds, of marijuana inside the box.

Kossa was arrested and is charged with Schedule VI narcotics for manufacture, sale and delivery.