Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans’ guard Sebastian Tretola was released by the team Friday morning.

Tretola was shot in the ankle early Sunday morning near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

The Titans sent News 2 a statement following the shooting that read, “We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet. He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury.”

Tretola was drafted by the team in 2016.

A Nashville man is suing Tretola and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, claiming Sharpe beat him up while Tretola served as a lookout. The assault allegedly took place at the popular Nashville bar Tin Roof on April 27.

Dante Satterfield filed the lawsuit in Davidson County Circuit Court, claiming the brutal beating left him with a concussion and broken bones. He’s asking for $500,000 in damages.

The Tretola cut was not the only move announced by the Titans Friday. They’re also releasing linebacker Johnny Ragin III, and cornerback John Green.

The team says these cuts make room for two new players: Veteran linebacker Erik Walden who’s coming from the Colts, and guard Jake Simonich, who was released by the Texans and June. He will compete for a roster spot in training camp,