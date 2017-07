LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As many as five people including a juvenile were detained as officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home in La Vergne Friday morning.

Detectives served the warrant at a home on Wolverine Trail around 7 a.m.

La Vergne police told News 2 it confiscated $4,000 in cash and three pounds of marijuana.

At least one juvenile was arrested at the home.

No additional information was released.