NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown to the epic eclipse continues and we’re less than a month away from the historic event.

Skydive Tennessee located in Tullahoma is offering tandem skydives during the eclipse on Aug. 21.

The jump will cost $499 per person and reservations have to be made in advance.

