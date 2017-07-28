POLL: Do you think Congress is capable of coming together to solve the health care crisis?

The U.S. Senate rejected a measure to repeal parts of Obamacare early this morning. The Senate has tried multiple times to repeal or replace the health care law.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who just found out he has brain cancer, voted ‘no.’ He is calling for a bipartisan effort to fix health care..

