Nashville prepares to host Champions Cup soccer match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tens of thousands of soccer enthusiasts will descend on Nissan Stadium Saturday to watch the International Champions Cup.

The English Premiere League powerhouses Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will play for the first time in Music City and 60,000 people are expected to attend the match.

Several Tottenham players got a tour of the County Music Hall of Fame Thursday and told News 2 they had no idea it was such a big deal.

“I knew a little bit about country music before today but obviously when you come somewhere like this and you really see the size of it it’s amazing,” said Eric Dier.

“I was taken a bit off guard, I didn’t know it was so big here but I learned a lot today and I’m sure the boys have as well,” added Kieran Trippier.

To promote the event, a vintage double-decker bus has been traveling around Music City, serving proper British street food like fish and chips.

The 1954 “Bustaurant” has been in Nashville since February and seats 28 people upstairs.

Earlier this month, Nashville soccer fans set a new record for attendance at Nissan Stadium, which could be broken by tomorrow’s match.

A record 47,000 people filled Nissan Stadium to watch team USA take on Panama in its Gold Cup Opener.