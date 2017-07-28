Mayor Barry asks parks board to postpone vote on transfer of Bordeaux YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is asking members of the parks board to postpone the vote about the transfer of the Northwest Family YMCA.

Mayor Barry and representatives for the YMCA were planning to present the plan to the transfer the facility to the city next week.

In a statement released Friday, Barry is asking to defer the vote for one month, saying more work needs to be done to let people in Bordeaux learn about the plan.

The Northwest Family YMCA located in Bordeaux is a 45,000 square foot facility and at least 6,000 square feet isn’t being used right now.

Mayor Barry said she wants community input on how the 6,000 square feet of unused space should be used.

If the takeover transition is approved, it is expected to take about a year.