GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Little League All-Stars won the state championship after beating Tullahoma 8-1 Friday night.

The team is now going to the regions in Warner Robins, Georgia. It’s the second year for RJ Moore, Easton Dillard and Carson Rucker to play.

Rucker was the starting pitcher and Dillard and Moore both had homeruns Friday.