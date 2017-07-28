Former Spring Hill cop facing federal indictment for on-duty, sex-related offenses

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Spring Hill police officer is now facing federal charges related to of sex offenses while on duty.

A federal grand jury indicted Christopher Odom, 27, Wednesday with a criminal civil rights violation for engaging in unwanted sexual contact while on duty as an officer.

Odom was previously indicted on rape, sexual battery, and two counts of official misconduct and subsequently arrested on Oct. 3. He is accused of pulling two adult females in two separate incidents and initiating sexual contact during traffic stops.

“Every police officer takes an oath to uphold the Constitution and when they circumvent this oath by violating the civil rights of individuals, which they are sworn to protect, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold them accountable”, said Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith.” “We will always strive to protect the honor and integrity of the many fine men and women of law enforcement who honor their oath and serve and protect our communities every day.”

Odom was arrested Thursday afternoon and is expected to appear before a federal judge Friday.

If convicted, Odom faces up to 12 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.