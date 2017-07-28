Flash flooding hits hard, turning creeks into rivers through parts of Mid-state

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of the mid state are cleaning up from serious flash flooding on Friday. Creeks and streams gushed out of their banks onto roads and surrounded homes.

The worst flooding hit southwest counties in Middle Tennessee, from Perry, to Giles, Lawrence, Lewis and Wayne counties.

Linden in Perry County got 8 inches of rain in a matter of hours. Several roads were washed out, and some utility lines were damaged.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward told News 2 the rain was very heavy. “I would say Planter’s Branch which runs through the middle of town was rising about a foot every 30 minutes.”

Most people didn’t have time to react.

“Within 10 minutes the entire living room was just starting to push water through everywhere,” said Crystal Brown. “I looked outside and couldn’t even open the door because it was this high. It was flowing pretty steady and there wasn’t much I could do.”

Brown does not have flood insurance and didn’t think she needed it. But the heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage system around and under her home. She is trying to salvage what she can with the help of friends and relatives.

News 2 Meteorologists Danielle Breezy and Jeff Morrow report that Giles, Lawrence, Lewis and Wayne Counties got 4 – 7 inches of rain, coming down at the rate of 1 – 2 inches per hour.

Little Shoal Creek in Lawrenceburg trapped some people canoeing in rough water Friday afternoon. Rescue crews rushed to a flooded area near the water filtration plant off Ezell Drive to help get the canoers off the creek. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that all were located and brought home safely.

