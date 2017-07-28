Driver accused in cyclist hit-and-run facing federal charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The motorist accused of injuring a cyclist during a hit-and-run crash on the Natchez Trace Parkway earlier this month

Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, providing a false statement to police and destruction of evidence. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 37 years.

Neely is accused of hitting Tyler Noe with his SUV while he was riding with a friend.

The incident was captured on video by Greg Goodman, who provided the video to News 2. He said he recorded the crash on his GoPro as he rode his bike alongside his friend Noe.

In the video, a white truck is seen passing the bikers prior to the crash, giving them plenty of room.

A few seconds later, a black SUV driven by Neely hit Noe, throwing him to the ground. The driver never stopped even though the video clearly shows he hit the cyclist.

Neely claimed in an interview with News 2, “I did not see the gentleman that I hit. He just kind of came from nowhere. I didn’t know I hit him.”

Neely was the Dean of Students at University School of Nashville and has been placed on a leave of absence after his arrest in connection with the incident.

University School of Nashville issued the following statement to News 2 after the incident.

Marshall Neely served as dean of students at University School of Nashville before transitioning to a part-time role this summer. He also is parent of two alumni. As of today, USN has placed Mr. Neely on leave of absence while we investigate the circumstances. All other matters related to his employment are confidential. We appreciate the work of law enforcement on this matter and will cooperate fully with their investigation. Our thoughts are with the cyclist and his family as well as the Neely family during this difficult time.

