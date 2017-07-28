Busy Murfreesboro intersection closed this weekend for construction

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A busy intersection in Murfreesboro will be closed this weekend as part of an ongoing construction project.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation closed the Broad Street and Memorial Boulevard intersection at 8 p.m. Friday. It won’t reopen to motorists until 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are encouraged to watch message boards to stay updated on detours.

The intersection will also be shut down next weekend.

The construction is part of a larger project to completely reconstruct the intersection to relieve congested traffic.

Once complete, the project will include a new bridge on Memorial Boulevard that will cross over Broad Street.

Construction started in January 2014 and is expected to be completed later this year.