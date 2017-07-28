2 more charged in vandalizing ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two additional people were charged Thursday with vandalizing the 12South “I Believe in Nashville” mural.

Metro police reported Caleb Jones and Breanna Lesch, both 20, admitted their involvement during interviews with detectives.

Brandon Murphy, 20, turned himself in at the Midtown Precinct where he was charged with felony vandalism Wednesday afternoon.

Murphy, of Smith Springs Road, reportedly admitted to defacing the iconic mural during an interview.

Metro police say until Wednesday, Murphy worked at a sandwich shop on 12th Avenue South, the same road where the mural is located.

The owner of the building that depicts the mural estimates it will cost more than $1,000 to restore it, according to a press release.

“We’re grateful to everyone who provided information to Metro police and helped resolve this incident quickly. Based on the responses we have received, it’s clear how much the I Believe in Nashville mural means to Nashvillians and visitors from all over the world. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in 12South with a newly restored mural soon,” the owner said in a statement Wednesday.

Jones and Lesch were released on bond.