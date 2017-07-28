1 arrested, 2 others wanted after violent carjacking in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say one man is in custody and two others are wanted after a violent carjacking in Franklin Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. while the victim was sitting in the front seat of her vehicle on Cherokee Place.

The female victim said the group of men pulled her from her vehicle and physically assaulted her before stealing her car.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, police said.

Barry Harris, a convicted felon with a violent history, was arrested on Thursday. He’s charged with aggravated robbery and remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

He is due in court on Aug. 10.

Police are still searching for Dewayne Harris and Dejon Gullat. Both are wanted for aggravated robbery and police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to their capture.

Anyone with information should call 615-794-4000.