ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Long after the Bethesda Center closes their doors each night, donations sometimes pile up outside, leading to a rash of overnight theft.

Located right in the heart of Ashland City, the center is fueled by those who give from the heart.

“Anything we can help people with in their household, we’re here to do it if we can,” explained Ronnie Anderson, executive director.

Every piece of clothing and every bit of food donated, nearly every dollar raised, goes back into the center.

Most donations are left just behind the center, sometimes long after hours.

“If it’s after hours, we consider it dumping,” explained Anderson. “And so do the police.”

Dumping has been a problem at the Bethesda Center for some time. This starts a chain reaction and a mess to cleanup in the morning, thanks to folks who stop by late at night.

“We have people stealing once the donations are left, so it just creates a problem,” said Anderson. “We actually had some ladies come by with a child. It’s bad enough that they’re doing it, but having a child with them and doing that is kinda ridiculous.”

Surveillance cameras have only been in place for a couple weeks. Now, on mornings that staff find mounds of dumped donations, they’ll nearly always find footage of donations stolen.

“If you’re not leaving donations when we’re here, and you’re leaving them when we’re gone, you’re not really helping us,” said Anderson. “If they’re taking it, they could be taking food out of their neighbor’s mouth.”

Food stolen from neighbors mouths and funds stolen from the center. Should the dumping and thieving continue, legal action be next.

“If it continues, guess what, we are gonna have to put the hammer down.” Said Anderson. “We don’t want to do that, it’s a last resort.”