White County judge stops trading jail time for vasectomies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A White County judge has stopped offering free vasectomies in a deal for shorter jail sentences. Judge Sam Benningfield was trading 30 days in jail for men who agreed to get vasectomies and women who agreed to get birth control implants.

The judge started offering the reduced sentence deal in May. Benningfield said his goal was to help repeat offenders get back on their feet after prison.

“So I hope to encourage them to at some point finally take personal responsibility and give them a chance, when they do get out, not to be burdened again with additional children,” said Judge Sam Benningfield, General Sessions Court.

The plan was unpopular with the State Health Department, the American Civil Liberties Union, and some lawmakers.

In July, the Health Department notified the court the state would no longer offer free birth control or vasectomies to White County Inmates.

The ACLU slammed the program as unconstitutional, and seven state lawmakers called it coercion.

“We depend on our judges to administer justice fairly, not to use their position of power to coerce vulnerable populations to give up their God-given rights to have children or not have children,” said Sen. Lee Harris (D) – Memphis.

Judge Benningfield has reversed his order on Wednesday, and promised to give 30 days of jail credit to inmates who agreed to birth control, whether or not they went through with the procedures.