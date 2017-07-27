Warning issued for highway gang that travels country, breaks into cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From Spring Hill to Hendersonville, police are warning of the Felony Lane Gang targeting Middle Tennessee.

The Felony Lane Gang is an organized group that travels the U.S. breaking into cars, taking purses or IDs and then committing identity fraud.

The group has been around for years but tend to hit harder during winter and summer.

“They love to use parks because they know people don’t want to carry their wallets and their purses with them to ball fields and stuff like that,” Det. Sgt. Jim Vaughn with Hendersonville police told News 2.

The group typically conducts surveillance then moves in, smashing a window and stealing the items left behind.

“Once they steal the purses they will use the identifications to go and cash checks or pass credit cards,” Sgt. Vaughn explained.

They often hide their identity to match the stolen ID.

“They use disguises to try and resemble the people that may be on the identification that they pass through with the check,” he told News 2.

“They are called the Felony Lane Gang because it’s a felony when you pass a forged check and these people tend to always use the far outside lane away from the cashier so that they don’t have direct contact with the cashier,” Sgt. Vaughn said.

He says Madiline Grudzinski is behind bars now, believed to be connected to the organization.

“She drove through the outside lane even though the other lanes were open and tried to cash a check. They became suspicious and when they tried to confirm the check the lady became impatient and drove off at a high rate of speed,” Vaughn explained.

Hendersonville police put out a BOLO and a Kentucky state trooper tracked her down.

“She had wigs and sunglasses and stuff like that in the car with her. We found multiple ID’s, multiple purses. It appears there will be other crimes that are affiliated with her,” explained Sgt. Vaughn.

Grudzinski, who is from North Carolina, faces two counts of burglary, vandalism, illegal possession of a debit card, ID theft, theft over $1,000 and forgery.

Sgt. Vaughn says the best way you can keep from becoming a victim is to protect your valuables inside your car ahead of time.

If you are going to hide your purse in your trunk, do it before you park as the group is often watching for the next victim.

The Spring Hill police department says they recently took a vehicle burglary report where the victim’s purse was stolen from her car and her bank account was compromised by the Felony Lane Gang.

The group travels the interstate circuit typically targeting places close to the exit. Police say most of the group’s activity seems to be coming out of Florida.