Titans add linebacker Erik Walden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The day before training camp, the Titans added depth at outside linebacker agreeing to terms with veteran Erik Walden.

The team has not made a formal announcement about Walden but his agent, Michael Katz, announced on Twitter they have agreed to terms with the Titans.

Walden also put out a tweet stating, “All praise to the most high” followed by “Titan” and a finger pointing up (Titan-up).

The Titans outside linebacker tandem of Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan combined for 19 sacks last season, but second round pick Kevin Dodd missed much of the year and all summer with a foot injury.

Walden racked up 11 sacks last season for the Colts, he has 32 for his career and he brings the Titans a level of security at the position.

Walden is not new to the area; he starred collegiately for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.