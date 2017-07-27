Showers, storms expected to move into Middle Tenn. early Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee will be under a Flash Flood Watch beginning Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has taken most of the Middle Tennessee area, except southeastern Franklin County, out of the risk for severe storms.

Showers and storms are still expected to make their way into the Mid-State overnight into Friday morning.

Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties could see anywhere from two to three inches of rain. Everyone else should still pack their umbrella Friday as showers and storms stick around all day.

The showers and storms will move out later Friday night leading to a nice weekend with lower humidity and temperatures.

