Search for suspect ongoing after Donelson hotel robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man armed with a long gun who robbed a Donelson hotel early Thursday morning,

Investigators believe the same man tried to rob a South Nashville hotel a short time later.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect walked into the Alexis Inn and Suites on Ermac Drive around 2:40 a.m.

Surveillance video shows him pointing a gun at the clerk and at one point walking behind the counter, looking into the cash register.

The gunman is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a blue Fed-Ex hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts and a black mask. He drove away in a dark, four-door sedan. The clerk was not hurt.

Around 3 a.m. police say a man matching the same description tried to get inside the Days Inn at 821 Murfreesboro Pike. He was unable to get into the lobby, because the door was locked.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.