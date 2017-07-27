School bus seat belts focus of discussion by Cheatham County Democrats

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – School bus safety was the focus of a discussion in Cheatham County Thursday night.

The Cheatham County Democrats hosted a panel discussion to discuss the pros and cons of installing seat belts on school buses.

In the wake of the deadly Chattanooga school bus crash last fall, there have been calls to require every school bus in the state to have seat belts.

Efforts by state lawmakers were eventually dropped during the 2017 legislative session. The cost of outfitting buses with seat belts has always been the biggest hurdle.

Thursday night, transportation directors from the Robertson and Cheatham County school systems were on hand for the panel discussion on the issue.

Cathy Beck, Director of Cheatham County Schools, said with school starting back in the coming weeks, the topic is timely.

“I definitely think this is a conversation that is timely, and one that probably every district is wrestling with,” said Beck. “Deciding what to do, how we can best keep our children safe.”

Joshua Hinerman is transportation director for Robertson County Schools.

“I don’t think you’re going to find any transportation professional that’s come right out and say that they’re morally opposed to having seatbelts installed on school buses,” Hinerman said. “But we do have a concern about who’s going to pay for that. It’s expensive. You’re looking at $7,000 to $10,000 or more per bus.”