Police: Woman goes missing while traveling to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who was last heard from earlier this week when she got lost while traveling to Clarksville.

Elizabeth Holt was on her way to Clarksville around 10 p.m. Monday night when she got lost in the St. Louis area. Her family has not been in contact with her since then and attempts to reach her on her cellphone have been unsuccessful.

She was reported missing by family on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Holt has medical problems which at times can cause her to become disoriented. She may also be uncomfortable with interactions with law enforcement and try to avoid them.

Holt is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair.

She is driving a 2002 Gray Chevrolet Impala with Missouri tag UK6K7S.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or 911.