Organized crime group out of Florida busted in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police busted a crime ring out of Florida on Wednesday with quick-acting officers catching the thieves red-handed as they withdrew thousands from an ATM.

Officers told News 2 the group is definitely organized crime, flying into Nashville from Kissimee, Florida, on July 17 and renting a hotel and car.

The group is accused of then skimming financial data on ATMs, gathering information that allowed them to load up dummy credit cards and withdraw cash.

They were busted Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. Surveillance video at a Regions bank shows a man in blue scrubs using the ATM.

Bank officials are on guard because they were hit by a similar group this past May. The bank quickly called police, telling them a man appears to be using multiple cards.

Det. Charlie Belote was only a block away. He arrives and reportedly stops the man, who allegedly tried to run. The two then got into a scuffle.

“I told him I needed to talk. He did not respond. He tried to flee on foot,” Det. Belote told News 2.

The 7-year veteran of the police force then tackled 30-year-old now identified as Michael Victoriano.

In the body cam footage, you can hear Belote urging him to surrender, and you can also hear a nearby citizen offer to help.

Moments later, Victoriano is in handcuffs. He has nothing to say to police.

According to Gallatin police, officers found $3,600 in cash in $20 bills on his person and inside his rental car. They also found 32 phony debit cards loaded with financial data and PIN numbers taped to the back of each.

Victoriano reportedly has Florida driver’s license but no social security number. Police say it could mean his identity is false.

He remains booked in the Sumner County jail on $750,000 bond on charges of resisting arrest, and being a fugitive from justice out of Florida. But police say dozens more charges are expected since there are at least 14 victims.

His two partners got away. A K-9 team tracked them but lost the scent. Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Gallatin Police Department is also thanking the citizen that helps Det. Belote. They don’t his identity and would like for him to identity himself to thank him in person.