Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Zaxby’s on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 96.

Loveless Café on Highway 100 scored 99.

Little Caesar’s on Lebanon Road in Donelson scored 100.

88 Kitchen in Goodlettsville scored 51. Inspectors found issued with raw meat in the cooler stored at 48 degrees. Additionally, the hand sink was being used to wash dishes and there was no advisory for customers regarding raw oysters in the buffet line.

