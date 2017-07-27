Nashville man killed while trying to load truck onto trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was killed Thursday while he was attempting to load a box truck onto a trailer.

According to a police release, John Bruce Jr. became pinned between the trailer and a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by his 75-year-old father, John Bruce, on Jefferson Davis Drive just before noon.

Police said the elder Bruce was using his pickup truck to push his son’s broken down box truck onto a flatbed trailer that was connected to a dump truck.

As the box truck started up the trailer, police said the weight of it caused the front of the trailer and the rear of the dump truck to come off the ground. The box truck, trailer and dump truck all began sliding down the roadway.

The 55-year-old victim saw the vehicles beginning to slide down the road and tried to get into the dump truck cab to apply the brakes. Police said John Bruce steered back to the right in an effort to stop the vehicles.

Police said he did not see his son who became pinned between the trailer and the pickup truck.

John Bruce Jr. was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.