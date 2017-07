MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old is missing out of Murfreesboro and police consider him endangered.

Joshua Tedder was last seen at the Murfreesboro Greyhound bus station on West Main Street.

He was wearing red and black shorts with a white shirt. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Tedder or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.