More than 3,100 juvenile arrests made so far this year in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department monitors the number of juveniles arrested each year.

So far this year in Nashville, there have been more than 3,100 arrests of juveniles. About 10 percent of those arrests are for curfew violations, while another 10 percent is due to truancy.

Another thing police track closely is when juveniles are the victims of crime.

Eight children have been victims of homicide so far this year in Nashville. Last there this time there were only two victims under the age of 18.

The most common crime that children fall victim to is assault. There have been more than 1,300 reports of children being assaulted so far in 2017. There have also been more than 250 sex crimes reported against children this year.

