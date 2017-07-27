Metro police search for truck in deadly Midtown hit-and-run

WKRN web staff Published:
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to find a pickup truck after a woman was hit and killed on Charlotte Avenue in Midtown.

It happened on Saturday, July 15 when authorities say Kayla Anderson, 29, was with a friend inside a car at the Shell gas station near 22nd Avenue North.

A press release states Anderson walked away from her friend while intoxicated, and a witness reportedly heard tires squeal and a woman scream.

The 29-year-old woman was then found in the roadway and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say that based on her injuries, it appears she was lying in the road when she was hit.

The truck was a white pickup truck with a crew cab. Anyone with information on the pickup truck and/or its driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637(CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.