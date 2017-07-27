Metro police search for truck in deadly Midtown hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to find a pickup truck after a woman was hit and killed on Charlotte Avenue in Midtown.

It happened on Saturday, July 15 when authorities say Kayla Anderson, 29, was with a friend inside a car at the Shell gas station near 22nd Avenue North.

A press release states Anderson walked away from her friend while intoxicated, and a witness reportedly heard tires squeal and a woman scream.

The 29-year-old woman was then found in the roadway and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Police say that based on her injuries, it appears she was lying in the road when she was hit.

The truck was a white pickup truck with a crew cab. Anyone with information on the pickup truck and/or its driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637(CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.