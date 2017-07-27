Metro police crack down on drug arrests in school zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drug busts happen all across Nashville, but what’s especially concerning is when they happen in designated school zones.

Designated school zones, or places where children should feel safe, are the areas within 1,000 feet of schools, daycares, libraries and parks.

In the state of Tennessee there are stiffer penalties for suspects caught with drugs in designated school zones.

This type of arrest happens frequently and so far there have been 57 this year.

Most recently, 28-year-old Jessica Biggs was allegedly caught Wednesday with crystal meth and a stolen gun within 1,000 feet of Metro Christian Academy in Goodlettsville.

Police said drug arrests in school zones happen across all of its eight precincts in Nashville, but the East Precinct, which includes East Nashville, has seen the most arrest with 15 so far this year. That’s compared to just three this time last year.

The North Precinct, which includes North Nashville, Bordeaux and Goodlettsville, has seen the biggest drop in school zone drug arrests this year.

