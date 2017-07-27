Man shot in parking lot of South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot as he was walking in a parking lot of a South Nashville gas station Thursday morning.

The man was shot in the parking lot of the Z Mart on Lafayette Street around 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses told News 2 the man was a temporary worker who was walking through the lot when he was hit by gunfire exchanged between two vehicles.

The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.