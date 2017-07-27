Lieutenant governors gather in Nashville sharing common issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of the second most powerful state politicians from across the country are in Nashville this week sharing what they are doing about the same kind of issues Tennessee faces.

They are lieutenant governors who often play key roles in setting their state’s legislative and political agendas.

Among them is Tennessee Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who is coming off his first session in the role vacated last year by the retirement of Ron Ramsey who had held the position since the mid-2000s.

McNally may be number two, but in this state, few bills get passed without his blessing–and he’s picking up ideas about future legislation at the national gathering in Nashville, which is being attended this week by nearly half the lieutenant governors from around the country.

Case in point is the drug crisis and hearing about what Connecticut is doing.

McNally told News 2 about what interested him.

“Any individual caught with selling Fentanyl can be charged with murder – that is very interesting,” he said.

Along with the drug crisis, watching what Washington will do with Medicaid funds given to states is key, added McNally.

“Because nearly a quarter of any state’s residents are on those federal programs, that’s over a third of the state’s budget,” said the Lt. Governor.

With changes aplenty in the Tennessee Senate, the Lt. Governor was asked about his own position, which is also called Speaker of the Senate.

“I am gearing up and will run for my senate seat and then run for Speaker of the Senate,” he said.

It means the longest-serving member of the Tennessee General Assembly is not going anywhere soon.