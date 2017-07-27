In the world of hot chicken, Hattie B’s is a family affair

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bishop family Is no stranger to the restaurant business, having started “Bishop’s” in Cool Springs back in 2007.

But the Bishop’s Hattie B’s, now with three locations, is truly a family affair and for them, the jump to Nashville Hot Chicken was easy.

“We knew we had great fried chicken, really for any Hot Chicken place, starts with great southern fried chicken and here is something Nashville did well, that the rest of the world doesn’t know about, so we thought we could do a really good job with it,” said co-owner Nick Bishop.

And folks have lined up around the block of their Midtown location ever since.

“We’re thankful for folks who stand in line every day and it’ svery humbling to know people will stand in line to wait 45 minutes to get their order,” added Bishop.

Thanks to positive acclaim and social media exposure, Hattie B’s is now known around the world.

The Midtown location is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year and three more are set to open, one in the Melrose neighborhood and in Memphis later this fall and Atlanta early next year.

All week on Good Morning Nashville, News 2 will visit some of Music City’s favorite chicken joints and the many people who helped put hot chicken on the map.