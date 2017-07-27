Former Portland teacher Sandra Binkley released from prison

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Portland teacher who was convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure has been released from prison.

Sandra Binkley was released last Tuesday on July 18.

Binkley was sentenced to 12 years in prison after she was found guilty of two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure in 2009.

Her victim was a Portland High School student, and the crimes took place in the volleyball locker room at the school.

She was released four years early due to good behavior and is not under any further state supervision.

Binkley is married and has three children.