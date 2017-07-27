Driver crashes pickup truck into 2 Madison businesses

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver could face charges after slamming into two different businesses in Madison Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. along Gallatin Pike South near East Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police told News 2 the man driving backed into the Aldi before putting his truck in “drive” and slamming into the Madison Beverage Warehouse.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man, who is said to be in his 70s, reportedly works at the liquor store as a security guard.

Police are working to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.