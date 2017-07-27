Company behind fatal Ohio fair accident to provide rides for 2017 Wilson County Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The company behind the fatal Ohio State Fair accident that killed one man and left seven people injured furnishes rides for the Wilson County Fair.

According to Randall Clemons, a spokesman for the Wilson County Fair, the fair will continue to use Amusements of America for the 2017 fair.

Clemmons released a statement, which reads in full:

The Wilson County Fair, Lebanon, TN is very saddened about the accident at the Ohio State Fair. Amusements of America is a carnival that has been in business since 1939 and has been our carnival since 2008. They have a strong safety and inspection program. We plan to continue to work with Amusements of America to provide the safest amusements rides possible.

Video captured by a bystander at the fair Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging above its bottom platform when a crashing sound is heard. The footage then shows one section holding four riders come apart as it begins to swing upward and at least two people tumbling in the air.

Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.

Amusements of America, the company that provides rides to the Ohio State Fair, describes the Fire Ball as an “aggressive thrill ride.” On its website, it says the Fire Ball — manufactured by KMG — debuted in 2002 and is one of its most popular rides on the midway. It says it can swing passengers 40 feet (12 meters) above the ground, while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered that all the rides be closed until they can be inspected and deemed safe. He planned to tour the fair Thursday.

“The fair is about the best things in life, and tonight with this accident it becomes a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Kasich said.